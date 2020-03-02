Civil Defence personnel allegedly defiles 10, 12 years old sisters in Bayelsa

Monday, March 2, 2020 12:03 am


Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana

Okafor Ofiebor

The Bayelsa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, is enveloped in sex scandal as one of its operatives was alleged to have defiled two minors, aged of 12 and 10.

It was gathered that the NSCDC personnel who is attached to an Oil surveillance one houseboat in the creeks of Nembe Local Government Area of the State, lured the underage sisters at separate times to his apartment in Nembe-Bassambiri community where he allegedly committed the act.

It was also reliable gathered that the family of the victims are under intense pressure to accept monetary inducement to cover up the matter, though the case has been reported at the Police Divison in the area.

According to the mother of the victims who confirmed the act, the incident has resulted in  psychological trauma for the children.

However, the Bayelsa State Command of NSCDC said it has received a report of the alleged defilement of two underage sisters in Nembe by one of its personnel.

In a statement issued to journalist in Yenagoa by the Corps Public Relations Officer ASC 1, Diri-Ogbere Solomon, NSCDC said it is on top of the matter and if the allegation is discovered to be correct, the suspect will face sanctions and the law will take its course.

He stated that the situation is being handled appropriately as disciplinary measures are being instituted and outcome will be seen shortly, as, according to him, NSCDC is a discipline organization that will not hide any of its personnel involved in such a crime.

