Factional Chairman of PDP in Ogun suspended

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Southwest zone of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended a factional Chairman of the party in Ogun state, Engr. Adebayo Dayo.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Southwest zone of the party said the suspension was based on the recommendation contained in a letter from members of the working committee of Dayo led executive.

The letter was signed by Alh Semiu Shodipo, the Secretary of the NWC and nine others in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“The southwest of the Peoples Democratic Party at our 18th meeting in Akure on Sunday 1st March, 2020 affirmed the suspension of Engr. Adebayo Dayo as Chairman of the Party in Ogun State.

We acted on the recommendation letter duly signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Semiu Sodipo and other nine members of the State Working Committee which was in accordance with the provisions of our party constitution as amended in 2017.

The State Working Committee accused Dayo of breaching the provisions of the party constitution.

According to the Committee, Engr. Dayo’s conducts as regards the forthcoming Party congresses were found contrary to the provisions of the party constitution in Sections 31 (2) (3) and 49 (3) and the guidelines for the conduct of ward, Local Government, State, Zonal congresses and National Convention which is a punishable offence.

The Committee also also said its recommendation was also as a result of other several conducts of Engr. Bayo Dayo, including anti-party activities, engaging in conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of our party in Ogun State and likely to disrupt the peaceful , lawful and efficient conduct of the businesses of the party, among others.

The Southwest Executive said after a calm preliminary considerations of the infractions of Engr. Bayo Dayo and the submission of the majority members of the State Working Committee of the Party in Ogun, it agreed to affirm his suspension as the chairman of the party in Ogun State in accordance with the provision of Section 57 (3) of the constitution of PDP.

“This decision shall therefore be forwarded to the National Working Committee for final approval and implementation in full accordance with our party constitution,” it added.