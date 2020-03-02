Gracious David West: Fresh twists in trial of alleged serial killer

…Police took me to strange hotels in Port Harcourt l don’t know, wrote statement and forged my signature–Gracious David West

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Interesting twists and turns are emerging as the trial of Gracious David West, the man alleged to have killed more than 10 women he had taken as companion for the night at the hotels he lodged progresses in Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

In the latest twist, the alleged serial killer told the court that the Police never took him to identify any hotels he allegedly carried out the killings of the girls.

David West, while defending himself in court alleged that rather, some officers of the Police Special Anti Robbery Squad took him to hotels he does not know and had never lodged in all his life.

Gracious David West averted to the Court that he does not need to apologise to anyone because he did not kill anybody in any hotel.

He denied taking away the keys of Hotels rooms where he killed some women in Port Harcourt and that he did not sleep in any of the eight hotels the Police dragged him to.

The accused serial killer also denied the signatures on the statements tendered by the Police in court.

He signed what he called his ‘signature’ in court which was tendered as evidence.

He has denied all the allegations against him.

The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after listening to his defence, adjourned to March 23, 27, April 2 and 3 this year for continuation of cross examination.

Gracious David-West was born in 1980 in Buguma headquarters of Asari-Toru Local government area of Rivers State.

From July to September 2019, he was accused of killing at least 15 women in Port Harcourt and some other parts of the country.

He was apprehended on 19 September 2019 in Bori in Khana Loca Government area of Rivers State, on the way to Uyo in Akwa-Ibom State.

Police said he later confessed to have killed a total 15 women in and outside Port Harcourt