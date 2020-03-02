Ile-Arugbo demolition: Suit to go on as out of court settlement fails

A High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed March 25, for definite hearing in the Ile-Arugbo demolition case as parties refused to agree on terms of the settlement.

Justice Abiodun Adebara, while fixing the date, commended the effort of the parties in their meetings for settlement.

Adebara however said that the case must continue to safe time, effort and for justice to prevail.

Counsel to the claimant, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, had earlier told the court that efforts to settle the case amicably had reached a deadlock, and agreed to commence hearing of the case.

“We proposed three terms of settlement; first is for government to withdraw legal revocation, that is, right of occupancy of the claimant

“Second, government should rebuild the partially demolished structures in the land in dispute, and third, government should render public apology to aged women, who were harassed and traumatised,” Ibrahim said.

He said that the claimant also proposed one term of settlement, which was in conflict with their first term of settlement.

“In the last adjourned date, they asked us to shift grounds, so we agreed to remove the second and third terms of settlement and government is ready to remove revocation, that we are ready to rebuild it,” he said.

In a response, counsel to the state government, Salman Jawando, said that settlement had broken down, saying “the claimant said they are expecting to hear from us, but we told them not to.

“We made them understand that their terms are impossible and they also made us to understand that their first term is not negotiable, so there is no point talking.

“I made them to understand from the beginning that we are negotiating to the best interest of the government and not individual or company,” Jawando said.

NAN reports that the case was about the Kwara Government demolition of a parcel of land being used by late Dr Olusola Saraki as Ile-Arugbo (House of the aged) on Jan. 2, which he clameid belong to ASA Investment Limited.