Imo: S/Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s suit

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate for Imo governorship election, Emeka Ihedioha, will have to wait a day longer before making their arguments for restoration of their gubernatorial mandate at the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on Monday adjourned the hearing of the application seeking the review of its judgment which upturned the outcome of the last governorship election in Imo State.

Emeka Ihedioha, had in an application filed on February 5, 2020 asked the court to reverse its 13, January judgment which led to his removal from office after about seven months as governor.

The apex court had in the judgment declared Hope Uzondinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC as winner of the election.

The suit was adjourned to today when it was first heard on 18 February.

However, the a seven-man panel of the court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, further adjourned the application till Tuesday, in deference to a request by Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

While making the request, Agabi said his team was just served a process by the respondents in court on Monday morning and they will need time to look into it in order to respond.

“If it is convenient to you my lords, permit us to come back tomorrow (Tuesday) so that we can look at the issues that may arise.”

However, Uzodinma’s lawyer, Damien Dodo (SAN), said applicants were served Monday morning because they only filed and served their papers last Friday.

Though Dodo said he was ready to proceed, the panel decided to adjourn the hearing till Tuesday.