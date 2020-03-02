Kogi gets new 21 lower court judges

THE Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah has sworn-in 21 judges for magistrates and area courts in the state.

The new court judges comprises nine Magistrates and 12 Senior Area court judges.

The newly appointed Magistrates are Usman Muhammed Enesi, Khadijat Kassim, Ugbedeojo A. Susan, Ajibola Olushola Sunday, Abdullahi Illiyasu, Ogido Hannah Ize , Tosin Shalom Orunmbe, Olushola Bamidele Seun and David Ojomah.

The Area Court Judges are Abubakar Dauda, Isah Nimmah Ozavize, Ogunlaiye O. Emmanuel, Owonibi Iyabode Olayemi, Ibrahim B. Abdukarim, Fadamijo Daniel Praise. Others are Shuaibu Abdulganiyu, Isah Shifao Oyiza, Mohammed N. Abubakar , Edini Daniel, Suleiman Mohammed Ada and Ahmed Khadijat O.

Justice Nasiru Ajanah while swearing in the judges on Monday at the State High Court in Lokoja, charged them to keep themselves abreast of new developments in law to enable them spice their decisions and judgements with up to date legal knowledge.

He noted that the administration of Justice needs lower court judges that are proactive and diligent in their duties, urging them to “watch the case flow in their court and ensure they have return on cases that are commendable”

While advising the newly inaugurated lower court judges to exhibit courage, patience, knowledge, wisdom and integrity as qualities and virtues that would propell them to discharge their duties creditably, Justice Ajanah told the Magistrates and Area Court Judges that the Kogi State Judiciary has zero tolerance for corruption , saying “your integrity is your number one asset in this task and you must be above board”

He reminded them that “You all went through a rigorous process of selection at the Judicial Service Commission before your appointment. “Your appointment is Prima Facie evidence of your competence and ability. However when you begin to sit as Magistrates and Area Court Judges you will need to justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment.

“While I congratulate the families and friends that have come to share this day of joy with them; I must warn that you allow the new Magistrates and Area Court Judges to do their jobs without pressuring them to flout their judicial oath.

“The best you can do for them from this day is to pray that God will grant them courage to take judicial decisions without fear or favour, ” he warned.