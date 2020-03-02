Obiora assumes duty as new CBN Deputy Governor

Dr. Kingsley Obiora on Monday assumed duty as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obiora was nominated as Deputy Governor of CBN on January 16, by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on February 2.

Receiving the new deputy governor at the HeadQuarters in Abuja, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, congratulated him on his appointment.

Emefiele noted that Obiora was assuming duty at a time when his experience was needed to ensure stability in the Nigerian economy.

Assigning the new Deputy Governor to the Economic Policy Directorate, Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of CBN and also uphold the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, whose majority were desired positive impact in their daily lives.

The Governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Obiora and some new Directors in the Bank, said deliberate effort was being made by the management of the Bank to assign more responsibility to the youth.

He added that youth possessed energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the new Deputy Governor expressed joy for returning to CBN and promised to add value to the processes even as he solicited the cooperation of all in achieving his tasks.

Obiora worked with the CBN from 2014 to 2018 where he was the Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on economic matters and contributed significantly to the overall analytical and policy framework of the bank.