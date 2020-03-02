Oga Bello, others mourn late Pa Kasunmu

Nigerian veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello” on Monday mourned late actor Kayode Odumosu commonly known as “Pa Kasunmu” who died March 1, after a brief illness at age 66.

Salami , while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described the late actor as a nice actor who also respected the ethics of his profession while alive.

He said that Pa Kasunmu would be greatly missed in the movie industry and among his colleagues as he was a professional artist.

” It is a sad one but we have to submit to the will of God, we have been missing Pa Kasumu for a long time since he stopped acting few years ago due to illness.

“He was a professional artist to the core, nice, respectful and had great regard for the ethics of his profession.

” My prayer for him is that: May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God comfort his family, fans and friends,” he said.

Other Nollywood artists took to their Instagram handles to pay tribute to the late actor; they include Toyin Adewale, Jaiye Kuti, Toyin Adegbola and Yomi Fabiyi.

Fabiyi said: ” I celebrate you Pa Kasunmu and will always do senior man. Damn! I am a great fan, I will miss you so much. Thank you for your role in the sector. Rest on senior man.”

Adegbola wrote: “Good night uncle Kayode Odumosu. Sir Kay! May God grant your gentle soul eternal rest. Amen.”

Also Kuti had this on her instagram handle with a display of the late actor’s picture: “Rest in peace Papa.”

Adewale wrote: “Pa Kasunmu finally takes a bow. Rest on legend.”

NAN reports that Pa Kasunmu’s death was announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako on her Instagram page on to herSunday.

According to her, the veteran actor died after a brief illness at a hospital in Abeokuta.