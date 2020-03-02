Why I Left Ogun PDP Faction -State Secretary

Why I Left Ogun PDP Faction -State Secretary

Monday, March 2, 2020 1:46 pm


Alh Semiu Shodipo

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Following the reaction of the Engr Adebayo Dayo -led exco of Ogun People’s Democratic Party , the purported suspended state Secretary, Alh Semiu Shodipo, has revealed why he left to join the other faction, led by Alh Sikirulai Ogundele.
Alh Semiu, in a press conference with newsmen in Abeokuta last Weekend, said he is tired of associating himself with losers. He added that for over 10 years now nothing has been rocking the party but loss of elections.
He also alleged the Bayo Dayo -led exco of working for and with the opposition party. “If not, why will an opposition candidate be the first to congratulate a winner of an election which they both participated in?” He asked
He added that politics has become his career for over two decades now and he is getting older, when will his party stop losing and become a winning train that people will want to be part of? He asked.
“Two times we picked GNI, we lost; in 2019, our big man himself came out, we still lost. After the elections, I became  unhappy and sad. The Bible says you don’t allow a single storm to fall you twice but this one, we fell three times. I think it will be senseless to now drive yourself into the fourth one without re-accessing yourself.
That was why we sat down and asked ourselves what the problem is. The national headquarter was insisting until we listened and took instruction from them. Otherwise they would not make the team work for us. So I decided to go with the national. Without listening to the national, we will continue to fall and fall. So I think we must do things differently if you want a different result. That is why all the state working committee members decided to go with the national instruction.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    Coronavirus kills top Iranian council official
    29 mins ago

    Coronavirus: S/Korean Christian sect leader faces murder charge over virus spread
    44 mins ago

    Bandits kill village head, one other in Zamfara
    50 mins ago

    Witness: How oil marketers perpetrated N17m fraud in Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode makes movie debut
    3 hours ago

    Imo: S/Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s suit
    4 hours ago

    Bandits kill over 50 in fresh attack on Kaduna villages
    5 hours ago

    Boko Haram insurgents involved in Garkida attack neutralised – CAS