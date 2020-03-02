Why I Left Ogun PDP Faction -State Secretary

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Following the reaction of the Engr Adebayo Dayo -led exco of Ogun People’s Democratic Party , the purported suspended state Secretary, Alh Semiu Shodipo, has revealed why he left to join the other faction, led by Alh Sikirulai Ogundele.

Alh Semiu, in a press conference with newsmen in Abeokuta last Weekend, said he is tired of associating himself with losers. He added that for over 10 years now nothing has been rocking the party but loss of elections.

He also alleged the Bayo Dayo -led exco of working for and with the opposition party. “If not, why will an opposition candidate be the first to congratulate a winner of an election which they both participated in?” He asked

He added that politics has become his career for over two decades now and he is getting older, when will his party stop losing and become a winning train that people will want to be part of? He asked.

“Two times we picked GNI, we lost; in 2019, our big man himself came out, we still lost. After the elections, I became unhappy and sad. The Bible says you don’t allow a single storm to fall you twice but this one, we fell three times. I think it will be senseless to now drive yourself into the fourth one without re-accessing yourself.

That was why we sat down and asked ourselves what the problem is. The national headquarter was insisting until we listened and took instruction from them. Otherwise they would not make the team work for us. So I decided to go with the national. Without listening to the national, we will continue to fall and fall. So I think we must do things differently if you want a different result. That is why all the state working committee members decided to go with the national instruction.”