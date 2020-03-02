Wike appoints 9 commissioners, 18 Permanent Secretaries

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday sent names of nine commissioners nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening. The commissioner nominees include: Barr Eloka Taise-Amadi Hon Boma Iyaye, Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller, Mr Tonye Oniyinde, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Hon Emeka Onowu, Prof Chike Princewill Mr Ohia Prince. The nominees are expected to appear before the Rivers State House Of Assembly for Screening and confirmation as commissioners designate tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd March, 2020. A Statement by the Clerk Of the Rivers State House Of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba, enjoined the nominees to submit 40 Copies of their credentials including tax clearance certificates to the office of the clerk Room 031 Assembly complex Port Harcourt as well as come along with the original.

Similarly,Governor Wike has approved the of appointment of the 18 persons as Permanent Secretaries in the Rivers State Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries will be sworn- in on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020 at 11am at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a press release, Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications said the affected persons should be seated by 10.30 am in the Executive Council Chambers in Government House for the swearing-in ceremony.

They new Permanent Secretaries are:

1. FUBARA Siminalayi

2. YIIMONAH Monday Ledee

3. SIRAWO Honour Kuru

4. PHILIP Kikpoye

5. BRIGGS Nduye C. T.

6. BARANGO Fanny Soton (Mrs)

7. WHYTE Roland Obed

8. OMEREJI Patience Kechi (Mrs)

9. MADUME Egerton Ndu

10. AMADI Hamilton Nyenwezi

11. UTCHAY Ndidi Chikaneli (Mrs.)

12. DENNIS Emenike Ebere (Mrs.)

13. PIUS Veronica Chime (Mrs)

14. KALIO Miabiye Ebenezer

15. URIRI Uchechukwu Nyemenim (Mrs.)

16. APAPA, Apapa Dateme

17. AWANI Itong

18. CHU Amajima Olormene