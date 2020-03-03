DJcuppy announces the name of her debut EP

Popular Nigeria disc jockey and singer Florence Otedola also known as DJcuppy finally got the name for her Extended play (EP), she revealed that over nine thousand people voted for Original Copy and this prompted her to name her debut EP “Original copy”.

DJcuppy made the announcement on her official Instagram page @cuppymusic , she posted a picture of herself holding a slate with an inscription Original Copy on It and she gave it caption “My debut EP #Originalcopy is COMING SOON PS: this is NOT the official artwork”

Her fans have shown their support and excitement on the name she choose, saying that they cannot wait for the debut EP to be out as she obliged to their votes.

Recall that the News Agency of Nigeria reported that DJcuppy appealed to her fans all over the world to suggest a name for her debut Extended Play (EP) on Feb. 26.

The popular DJ gave out five options, appealing to her fans to choose just one, saying that her career was in their hands.

She made this announcement via her official Instagram page @cuppymusic.

“Top five EP name suggestion: The cupcake EP, Guest Host, Cuppified, Original Copy, Only Choice. Giving it a caption that “choose wisely… My career is in your hands,’’ she wrote.

DJ Cuppy is struggling with the decision of whether to release her debut EP independently or sign with a record label.

The appeal had attracted many reactions from her fans, friends and family, including her father, Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola, below are some of the comments on her post:

@femiotedola” original copy”

@brodashaggi” Cuppified ”

@aesh.x “Cuppified ”

@Cathyandgiova” original copy is my fav!

@bodunrin.ogunlola “Cuppified ”

It is however, worthy of note that Femi Otedola, her dad, also voted for “Original Copy”.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, born on Nov. 11, 1992, is professionally known as DJcuppy, she is a producer and the daughter of the Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola.