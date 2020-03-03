FCT health workers threaten strike over salaries

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:51 pm


Health

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has been issued seven days ultimatum to pay the workers shortfall of their January salary, as well as the February pay without delay.

The FCTA health workers comprise of Doctors, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Nurses, Optometrists, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists, Health Information Officers and other Medical and Health Workers.

The stakeholders made the threat in a communiqué they issued on Tuesday, after representatives of their various associations and unions, under the Health and Human Services Secretariat, met in Abuja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Dr Roland Aigbovo, President, Association of Resident Doctors, FCT; Mr Ngwu Emmanuel, Chairman, Medical Imaging Scientists of Nigeria (MISON), FCT; and Mrs Deborah Yusuf, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT; and six others.

The health workers said that the FCTA management should meet their demand without further delay or risk an industrial action that would cripple FCT hospitals.

The communique reads: “The FCT management is yet to inform us of the root cause of the problem that led to the irregularities and deductions in salaries of health workers.

“The way and manner management is handling the issue is totally unacceptable by the health workers.”

They noted that the complaint form issued to them was diversionary and time wasting, adding that the workers were demoralised and agitated.

