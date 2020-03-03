Fellow Nollywood members eulogize Pa Kasumu

The death of Mr Kayode Odumosu (Pa Kasumu for style) on Sunday I March, a few days to his 57th birthday, threw the Nollywood world into deep mourning. Thus, his fellow thespians have been showering tributes on him

Jaiye Kuti, Temitope Solaja, Mistura Asunramu and a host of others have, according to theculturenewspaper, paid tributes to the man who brought smiles and laughter to many through his acting skills.

According to Sammy Desh, tweeting via his @Deshysmalls handle, legends don’t die because their legacy lives on.

“Legends don’t die because their legacy lives on. Rest in Peace Pa Kasumu” he wrote.

Another user with the handle XperalBeeFlag of Nigeria could not believe the death of the thespian and reminisced on how he used to watch him while growing up

“Pa Kasumu is dead? I remember growing up watching the man. He’s always with a pipe in his mouth, speaking English and Yoruba the same time. “O ye e nsin, you know,” he wrote.

Similarly, Bunmi Agbebi tweeting via the handle @agbebibunmi wants March 1st to be named Nollywood Veteran day

“I guess March 1st should be declared Nollywood Veterans day. As I remember my Dad who passed on this day four years ago, Veteran actor, Sam Agbebi (Baby lawyer of Iyanda of village headmaster) I also send my sincere condolence to the family of Late Veteran actor Mr. Kayode Odumosu (Pa Kasumu)” he wrote.

His death was announced by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako who has been championing the rehabilitation of the ailing actor on her Instagram page on Sunday. According to her, the actor died after a brief illness. According to her:

“Breaking News! Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce Pa Kasumu has given up the ghost after a brief illness.”

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital where he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this” she wrote.

The President of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin also confirmed Kasumu’s death.

Also, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello”, speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described the deceased as a nice actor who also respected the ethics of his profession while alive. He said:

” It is a sad one but we have to submit to the will of God, we have been missing Pa Kasumu for a long time since he stopped acting few years ago due to illness.

“He was a professional artist to the core, nice, respectful and had great regard for the ethics of his profession.

” My prayer for him is that: May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God comfort his family, fans and friends,” he said.

Other Nollywood artists took to their Instagram handles to pay tribute to the late actor; they include Toyin Adewale, Jaiye Kuti, Toyin Adegbola and Yomi Fabiyi.

Fabiyi said: ” I celebrate you Pa Kasunmu and will always do senior man. Damn! I am a great fan, I will miss you so much. Thank you for your role in the sector. Rest on senior man.”

Adegbola wrote: “Good night uncle Kayode Odumosu. Sir Kay! May God grant your gentle soul eternal rest. Amen.”

Also Kuti had this on her instagram handle with a display of the late actor’s picture: “Rest in peace Papa.”

Adewale wrote: “Pa Kasunmu finally takes a bow. Rest on legend.”

The veteran actor was born 16 March 1953 in Ogun State. He took part in several blockbuster movies, he has been ill for a while now.