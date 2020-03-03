Fidelity Bank plans synergy with Bank of Beirut

Sophoklis Argyrou, Managing Director, Bank of Beirut, led a delegation on 2 March, to pay a courtesy call on the management of Fidelity Bank PLC. Their mission was to explore areas of synergy between the two financial bodies.

The host, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, acknowledged the role Bank of Beirut to the healthy state of Lebanon’s economy.

He particularly mentioned the positive impacts of the bank on “not only the affluent but youths and Small and Medium Enterprises, just like Fidelity Bank.”

Okonkwo said Fidelity Bank would , according to thisage report, leverage the visit to “foster growth, open up windows of opportunity across the Middle East, chart a new course for the Bank and build a strong global brand.”