Gov. Wike swears – in 17 Permanent Secretaries

Rivers state governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has charged the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries to contribute their quota to the success of the Wike administration.

He said their appointment is another opportunity they have to work for the good of the society.

Of the eighteen persons designated for the swearing in ceremony, seventeen permanent secretaries were present to take their oath of allegiance and office, which included, Honour Sirawo, the national President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN.

Governor Wike explained that nobody lobbied for their appointment.

He had called for the list of all directors in the state civil service a day before grim the head of service.

It was to ensure that the new appointees would have been appointed in their own right in keeping with giving each local government area at least a permanent secretary to address the deficit in such representative appointments.

He pointed out that they are not appointed to scramble and fight over money in their various ministries because there is no such monetary as the his administration is looking for more money to enable it deliver more projects to the people.

Governor Wike urged them to resist antagonising their various commissioners, or colluding with them to defraud the state if they do not want to be sacked but urged them to take their work serious, be regular at their duty posts, and work assiduously to make life better for Rivers people.

Some of the sworn-in permanent secretaries like Honour Sirawo and Mrs unchechukwu Uriri thanked the governor for the appointment and pledged to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new appointment to ensure the success of the vision of the Wike administration.

At the swearing in ceremony, Governor Wike announced Mr. Egerton Madume as the solicitor general and permanent secretary of the ministry of Justice.