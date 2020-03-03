Just in: Supreme Court dismisses Ihedioha’s application

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:33 pm


Ihedioha

The Supreme Court has just dismissed application filed Emeka Ihedioha asking it to review its 14 January judgement  which sacked him from office as Imo State Governor.

The Court, in a ruling by a seven-man panel led by Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria said it lacked jurisdiction to review the case, adding that ‘its capable of causing chaos.’

The Court affirmed that Hope Uzodinma remains the governor of Imo State.

However, a member of the panel, Justice Centus Nweze,  gave a dissenting opinion that allowed Ihedioha’s application.

Nweze said he was satisfied that the judgement that declared Uzodinma winner was entered in error.

According to him, the apex court has a duty to  set-aside its decision that was given in error

Details later

