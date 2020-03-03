Kogi dissolves LG Administrators 

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:12 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the  dissolution of all the 21 local government administrators in the state with immediate effect following the constitution of the State Electoral Independent Commission (SIEC) and the expiration of their tenure.
A press statement by the Secretary to the state government in Lokoja on Tuesday stated that; ” The administrators and their team are to hand over their rein of power to the Director of Local Government (DLG) in their local government area from 4th of March 2022.
” The Executive Governor appreciates their profound contributions to the development of their council and state at large and wishes them well in their future endeavors.
The Commissioner for Information and communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo statement reads:
“The reasons for the dissolution were clearly stated in the statement issued by the SSG. Kogi is a state that respects the constitution and constitutionalism. The tenure of the Administrative Teams has elapsed and it is constitutionally expedient to dissolve them in line with the constitution.
“Moreover, the State House of Assembly today, screened and cleared members of the State Independent Electoral Commission. The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of conducting Local Government election in the state.
“With the constitution of SIEC, processes leading to the Council Poll has kicked off in earnest.
“The administrative team members will always be members of the GYB Family.”
