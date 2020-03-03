Suspect caught with mini coffin, as EFCC nabs 6 ‘Yahoo Boys’ (+photos)

Suspect caught with mini coffin, as EFCC nabs 6 ‘Yahoo Boys’ (+photos)

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:36 pm



A 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, has been arrested with a mini coffin containing fetish materials found in his possession, when his house was raided by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 2, 2020.

Adebowale, who claimed to be using the coffin as a soap rack, was among six persons arrested by operatives, following weeks of piecing together intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

A lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, was among those picked up by operatives at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates of the ancient city.

Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale.

Items recovered from them include four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Oyo has huge business opportunities- Makinde tells US investors
    1 hour ago

    More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in NE –Army
    2 hours ago

    Imo: How S/Court dismissed Ihedioha’s application in a 6 to 1 ruling
    2 hours ago

    Ondo Assembly passes Amotekun bill
    2 hours ago

    Police nab 6 suspected kidnappers in Delta
    2 hours ago

    Dangote donates N200m to fight Coronavirus in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    EFCC hands over recovered N263m to Kwara Govt
    3 hours ago

    Operation Rewired: Magu bags FBI Award of Excellence