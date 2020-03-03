Suspect caught with mini coffin, as EFCC nabs 6 ‘Yahoo Boys’ (+photos)





A 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, has been arrested with a mini coffin containing fetish materials found in his possession, when his house was raided by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 2, 2020.

Adebowale, who claimed to be using the coffin as a soap rack, was among six persons arrested by operatives, following weeks of piecing together intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

A lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, was among those picked up by operatives at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates of the ancient city.

Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale.

Items recovered from them include four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.