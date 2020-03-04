Alleged forgery: Court Remands Oil Marketer

An oil marketer, Ayodeji Oluokun, has been arraigned before a Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over alleged forgery.

Justice Sherifat Sholebo who presided over the court. however, ordered that the oil marketer who is also a pastor, be remanded at the Kirikiri facility of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions granted him after he pleaded not guilty.

Ayodeji was arraigned before the court on three counts charge of forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC charged the defendant with intent to defraud, forged resignation from the board of a Petroleum Industries Nigeria Limited and others.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant (with intent to defraud) altered a false document, titled, “Resignation from the board of Petroleum Industries Nigeria Limited “dated 12 July, 2005.

The prosecution said his offense is contrary to Section 473, 467, 468 of the Criminal Code Cap C17, Lagos State of Nigeria, 2003.

Following his plea of not guilty to the charge, prosecution counsel, Mr. M. Ofoma, prayed the court for a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in correctional facility.

In his response, the defendant’s counsel, Mr Idowu Bolaji, pleaded with the court to hear the bail application dated 2 March 2020. The court granted his request, following the prosecution’s non opposing the application but urged court to give bail that will make the defendant attend trial.

After listening to the argument of parties on the bail application, Justice Sholebo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety.

Justice Solebo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employ with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She therefore ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), till he perfects his bail condition. She subsequently adjourned till 16 April, 2020.

Ayodeji is also facing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on the alleged of issuance of dud cheque of $1.6m. He was said to have approached the Managing Director of GOSL Nigeria Limited, Mr Emmanuel Ekpeyoung, for a loan of $1million and $666, 666 respectively to enable him carry out operational activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

He was said to have assured the complainant that he would repay the money within a year.

The defendant allegedly issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated 26 June 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666, 666 respectively.