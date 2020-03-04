Court suspends Oshiomhole as APC Chairman

Adams Oshiomhole was, on 4 March, given an interim suspension as All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, Abuja.

Delivering a ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction, Justice Danlami Senchi, according to a Punch report, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court, according to the report, held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

The judge, therefore, ordered Oshiomhole to “stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.” He also ordered the party to deny him access to the party secretariat.