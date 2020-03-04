EFCC docks couple for alleged N553.8m fraud

EFCC docks couple for alleged N553.8m fraud

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:06 pm


Oladeji and Omotola Henry

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 4, 2020, arraigned a couple, Oladeji and Omotola Henry, alongside their company, Built Global Concept, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N553,820,000.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty-three Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Oladeji Henry, Omotola Henry and Built Global Concept, sometime in 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N410,170,000.00 (Four Hundred and Ten Million, One Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira), property of Smart Investor Club; and thereby, committed an offence contrary to Sections 411 and 280 (2)(f) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

Another count reads: “That you, Oladeji Henry, Omotola Henry and Built Global Concept, sometime in 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly convert to the use of Abiodun Semawon Henry the total sum of N70,000,000.00 (Seventy Million Naira) property of Julius Ekonorue and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 280 (1)(b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCS.

Defece counsel, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, informed the court of a pending bail application for his clients and also prayed for a short date to enable its hearing.

Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the matter until March 9, 2020 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The defendants were ordered to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Services, Kirikiri, Lagos.

