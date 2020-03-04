FG’s Interventions in Tertiary Institutions Critical contribution to Education Sector – Fashola

· “It was an excellent job done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing”, Says VC

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Tuesday in Kano handed over four rehabilitated/reconstructed internal roads in Bayero University Kano to the authorities of the institution describing Federal Government’s interventions as critical contributions to support Education in the country.

Fashola, who was represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works Kano State, Engr. Idi Saje said, “The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.”

The Minister, who was later given an Award by the University Community for the intervention, declared “To date , 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed and today we hand over this one in Bayero University Kano, Kano State as a critical contribution to support education.”

While presenting the Award to the Minister on behalf of the University Community, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, expressed their joy, saying that the road intervention would make their lives around the school bearable, resulting in spending less on transportation, reduction in airborne diseases and stress of moving around. He added that it would also enhance regular attendance of classes, less discomfort on the roads while fatalities would be reduced completely.

The Vice Chancellor, who said it was a great pleasure to receive the roads on behalf of the University, added that the roads were properly constructed with drainages. He declared, “It was an excellent job done by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and we assure the Honourable Minister that the roads will be well used and maintained”..

Speaking earlier, the Director Physical Planning Unit of Bayero University Kano, Q.S Muhammad Gazzali, who represented the institution in supervising the project attested to the high quality of the roads, adding that they would stand the test of time.

The representative of the contractors that handled the projects, a staff of Views Tours Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Abideen Abdulazeez thanked the Honourable Minister for adequate funding of the project.

A Professor of Pharmacy in Bayero University Kano, Prof. Chedi Bashir, described the intervention as “a welcome development that the roads are now motorable and enhancing easy movement of both staff and students”..

A Sociology student from the Social Science Faculty of Bayero University, Omah Mbah expressed her joy over the rehabilitated roads. She said the roads are beautiful, motorable and neat. She added, “ My friends and I have been taking pictures on the new roads.” She commended the Minister and the Federal Government for the wonderful road projects.