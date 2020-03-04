Handsome prize! Provide Shekau, collect $7m- US govt

An opportunity to become a millionaire in dollars has been offered by the United States Department of State.

For anyone who can offer information on how the bogeyman, Abubakar Shekau, the Boko Haram leader, can be nabbed, the US has offered a juicy $7m reward, about N2.52 billion.

“Every government and every citizen has a stake in bringing terrorists to justice and in preventing acts of terrorism”, the US State Department said.

The offer was made on the French version of the official Twitter account of the US State Department Rewards for Justice Program.

The notice provides the contact details for anyone who is interested in collecting the bounty as #Whatsapp: +1 202 975 9195 and #Telegram: @RFJ_Francais_bot.