Kano Assembly begins fresh probe of Emir Sanusi

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:32 pm


Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano

It was fresh trouble for the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II on Wednesday as two petitions against him were sent to the State House of Assembly.

The petitioners asked the lawmakers  to investigate the Emir over his alleged nonchalant attitude which they said was be against the religion, culture and traditions of Kano people.

The petitions, sent by two civil society organisation and an individual were presented during the plenary by the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and member representing Sumaila Constituency, Hamza Massu during the sitting of the House on Wednesday.

According to Massu, one of the petitions was signed by the Chairman of Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Bello, while the other was signed by Mohammed Mukhtar Ja’in Yamma.

According to the petitions as presented before the legislators, the Emir should be investigated over his nonchalant attitudes which they alleged were against the religion, culture and traditions of Kano people.

He added that, “Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners have also presented some video tapes which they said the contents will serve as a prove of their petitions.

“The petitioners want the assembly to investigate the Emir and take necessary actions on the issue.”

NAN further reports that following the presentation of the petitions, the legislators deliberated and ordered the standing committee of the House on complaints  and petitions to commence action.

The Committee, which the Deputy Speaker of the House, Engr. Hamisu Chidari was co-opted to lead the investigation, was given one week within which to present its report to the House.

Also, the Majority leader, Kabiru Hasaan and the Chief Whip of the assembly, Labaran Ayuba were added as supporting members of the committee.

NAN reports that shortly after the committee was ordered to commence the investigation, a member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussain (PDP), suggested that the content of the petition should be read in public.

However,  the Speaker briefly explained to him that according to the section 3, sub-section (b) of the House Rule, there was no need for further explanation of such petition in public.

“We have given our committee the go ahead to go through the petitions, look into the issues and report back to the House for further deliberations on the issue,” he said.

