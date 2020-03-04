Lawmakers raise alarm over sale of unwholesome meat in P/Harcourt

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 8:17 am


Meat seller

The Rivers House of Assembly has raised alarm over the sale meat that are not fit for consumption  meat in the state.

The decision of the House followed a motion on the issue moved by Sam Ogeh representing Emouha state constituency.

Ogeh said he had received numerous complaints about the sale of meat from dead animals in major markets in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Enemi George representing Asari-Toru Constituency 2 during debate, suggested that slaughter houses and cold Rooms in the state should be re-validated by appropriate authorities to avoid inflow of dead birds and animals into the state.

In his submission, Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi Ibani stated that designated slaughters and cold rooms should be re-validated for proper check.

“We are very happy that the veterinary officials were able to intercept a truck filled with dead meat before they could get into our markets.

“If not, it would have caused an epidemic in the state. So, the joint Committee on Agriculture and Health should be able to interact with the relevant stakeholders, so we can toe the next line of action,” he said.

The Assembly resolved that the House committee on Health and Agriculture should interface with relevant ministries, department and agencies to check the importation of meat from dead animals for consumption in the state and report back to the House.

