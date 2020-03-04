P/Harcourt residents celebrate ‘diligent, polite’ female traffic warden

… A couple pays surprise visit to her duty post with consumables to appreciate her, inviting others to do so.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Less than 48 hours after a public spirited motorist, who gave his name as, Collins Wegwu, posted a comment about her on the Rivers Civil Society organisations’ Facebook timeline, highlighting her diligence to duty, Esther, a female Traffic Police Sergeant, has turned online celebrity.

It is as if the post wakes up the consciousness of motorists and passers-by who have either encountered the traffic warden, or watched her perform her duty diligently, neatly dressed and without ever asking motorists for ‘tips.’

According to Collins Wegwu: “Her name is Esther. She is a serving Police Sergeant, attached to Elimgbu Division of Rivers State Police Command. Some people call her the smiling Queen. Others call her cheerful and dutiful Corp. My family call her our Noble Corp.

If you pass through Rumuokwrusi junction, of Port-Harcourt/Aba Expressway, in the morning hours, you will always see her diligent in her work – controlling traffic with pride and honour. Always smiling. Very professional. Very respectful. If she needs to correct you, she will correct you with dignity and with respect.

The rare quality in her according to Collins, as compared to other Policemen in Nigeria is “She does not ask anybody for tips, yet people willing give to her, due to her diligence and commitment”.

As part of his observer’s way of appreciation, he said: “My wife and I visited her this morning, to appreciate our GOOD AND NOBLE CORP with some consumer goods. She was so happy and appreciative.”

He then enjoined members of the public to join him and his family to honour and appreciate a “Noble Corp,” by sharing this post and visiting her at her duty post – Rumuokwrusi Junction, Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway, Rivers State.

Our correspondent observed that less than 48 hours after the post, 985 persons have like it,126 persons have shared the post after commenting and pouring encomiums on Sergeant Esther for her diligence, neatness and the courtesies she radiates at her duty post.