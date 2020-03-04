P/Harcourt residents celebrate ‘diligent, polite’ female traffic warden

Esther on duty
… A couple pays surprise visit to her duty post with consumables to appreciate her, inviting others to do so.
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Less than 48 hours after a public spirited motorist, who gave his name as, Collins Wegwu, posted a comment about her on the Rivers Civil Society organisations’ Facebook timeline, highlighting her diligence to duty, Esther, a female Traffic Police Sergeant, has turned online celebrity.
It is as if the post wakes up the consciousness of motorists and passers-by who have either encountered the traffic warden, or watched her perform her duty diligently, neatly dressed and without ever asking motorists for ‘tips.’
According to Collins Wegwu: “Her name is Esther. She is a serving Police Sergeant, attached to Elimgbu Division of Rivers State Police Command. Some people call her the smiling Queen. Others call her cheerful and dutiful Corp. My family call her our Noble Corp.
If you pass through Rumuokwrusi junction, of Port-Harcourt/Aba Expressway, in the morning hours, you will always see her diligent in her work – controlling traffic with pride and honour. Always smiling. Very professional. Very respectful. If she needs to correct you, she will correct you with dignity and with respect.
Esther
The rare quality in her according to Collins, as compared to other Policemen in Nigeria is “She does not ask anybody for tips, yet people willing give to her, due to her diligence and commitment”.
As part of his observer’s way of appreciation, he said: “My wife and I visited her this morning, to appreciate our GOOD AND NOBLE CORP with some consumer goods. She was so happy and appreciative.”
He then enjoined members of the public to join him and his family to honour and appreciate a “Noble Corp,” by sharing this post and visiting her at her duty post – Rumuokwrusi Junction, Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway, Rivers State.
Our correspondent observed that less than 48 hours after the post, 985 persons have like it,126 persons have shared the post after commenting and pouring encomiums on Sergeant Esther for her diligence, neatness and the courtesies she radiates at her duty post.
For instance, Williams Samson says: “Truly she is diligent in her work. I have watched her severally on duty. Even when u commit offence she will smile and correct you. Keep the good work. I know Nigeria will be great someday
For Larry Ichenwo, it was all prayers, “Jehovah jareh, my God , the God of rewards, the rewarder of the diligent you have heard the people and and the voice of the people is the voice of God. Lord Show Yourself strong concerning this woman, she deserve accolade not from man but from the I am That I am in Jesus Name Amen”.
Osagie Oboh says, “Wow! she is the best Police woman I have ever seen in my entire life, everything said about ,her is just the truth always smiling and happy. Last week, she stopped me to give her friend a lift I was so happy to do it for her, I pray for you may God raise for you destiny’s helpers in Jesus name.”
Esther Odohabuchi says: “Wow! For everyone to be commenting this good about you. Indeed you’re a rare gem, God bless you know in all ramifications and grant you every desires of your heart.Your destiny helpers would locate through your act of dignity and commitment”
In the case of Adaeze Bright Anozie,”She is a wonderful woman, an epitome of great womanhood. She made me appreciate women in uniform more. I told my hubby that she is too good to be part of Police command. Ride on dear!”
Olaoluwa Taiwo went prophetic: “Before she can understand what she is doing is after her retirement, the reward is waiting for her.I implore her to continue. I’m talking from experience.May God continue to uphold her.”
Patience Newking Olagunju writes:”She’s totally awesome. You can never meet holdup whenever she’s on duty. She is decent, courteous, always well dressed. I’m not particularly fond of the Police, but for this woman, she is an exception. I make it a point of duty to hail her whenever I’m passing, which is quite often due to the nature of my business. She lives at Igwuruta, close to my area. I’m so proud of her. Please whenever you find yourself at Rumukwurushi junction, do well to look out for her and expand her smile.”
Fredrick Pepple says of her: “Every good work, deserve an encouragement. She should keep it up, one day by the grace of God, she will be rewarded”
On his part, Stella Ebuka Okeoma observed, “I never knew people were taking cognizance of this lady, have admired her so much, always smiling, and very diligent in her job, she will always give me thumbs up each time I greet her, kudos darling keep being you.”
Precious Barigiasi like others offered prayers for her: “Yes she is, very diligent at work may God reward her of her Good services”, among other numerous comments appreciative of her love for her job.
Indeed, in the midst of the rot in Police as an institution, there are still some in the Force like Sergeant Esthers who are keeping their heads when majority are losing theirs.
