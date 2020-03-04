Police Inspector arrested for killing man in Edo

The Police Command in Edo said on Wednesday that it had arrested a police inspector, who allegedly shot a civilian, Richard Odia to death in Benin in February.

This Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Nwabuzor said the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, had directed an immediate orderly room trial (a mechanism for disciplinary action against personnel who erred in service) of the inspector.

He explained that police inspector was serving in Delta Command where he was attached to the Department of Operations and was on special duty to 301 Construction Company, Asaba.

The command’s spokesman said the policeman was on escort duty from Asaba to Benin when he shot and killed the deceased.

He also said that the incident happened on Feb. 11 at about 7.00 p.m.

According to Nwabuzor, the police personnel, shot and seriously wounded the deceased with an AK-47 rifle at a road construction site at Asagba boundary on Benin-Auchi expressway, after a misunderstanding.

“The deceased was immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where he unfortunately died on Feb. 12.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, hereby condoles with the family and friends of late Richard Odia on his untimely death and assures them that justice will prevail in this case.

“He has also appealed to them to remain calm and law-abiding as the command under his leadership, holds high premium on human lives.

“He has however, invited any one who witnessed the incident to come and give evidence during the trial because without witnesses, the aim of conducting the orderly room trial will be defeated,” he stated. (NAN)