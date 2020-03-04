Police seek 4 men over coronavirus attack on student

British police on Wednesday said they are seeking four suspects after an attack on a student from Singapore, amid growing racism linked to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Jonathan Mok, 23, posted on his facebook account his ordeal of the late-night attack in central London’s busy Oxford Street, saying one of his attackers told him: “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country.’’

London’s Metropolitan Police issued images of four men they want to interview following a “culturally aggravated assault’’ on February 24.

The police said the 23-year-old victim was punched, kicked, and sustained facial injuries, adding that they had made no arrests.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby said “this attack left the victim shaken and hurt. There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.’’

Mok posted photographs of his injuries, saying he was attacked by several people who appeared to be around 20 years old.

He noted that racist assaults against Asian people had been on the rise in recent weeks.

“Personally, I have experienced several racist statements directed to me in the past weeks, some involving references to the coronavirus.

“However, stories and videos of racially motivated assaults always seem like they would never happen to you.’’ Mok wrote on his facebook account.

Mok said he wanted to speak out because his assault highlighted an important issue that needed to be brought into the spotlight.

“To those people who told me that London isn’t racist, think again,’’ he wrote. (dpa/NAN)