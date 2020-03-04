Retiree commits suicide in Lagos

A retiree of a five-Star hotel in Lagos, Mr Afolabi Taiwo, has allegedly committed suicide in his home at Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The victim allegedly locked up himself in his bedroom and took sniper after leaving a suicide note on his death bed.

Sources told NAN that the man allegedly took his life due to undisclosed indebtedness to a woman he borrowed money to carry out a business.

It was learnt that he spoke with his children before the incident, advising them to watch out for the kind of woman they would marry in future, urging them to ensure that they had a good home.

“The incident happened on Sunday at Akpofure Street, Adamo, Ikorodu. The cause of his death is linked to debt and family row according to his suicide note.

“He is suspected to have swallow poison substance like sniper. The room was smelling such. He spoke with his children before locking himself up in the room.

“When the wife asked of the man from the children, she was told that their father was in his room.

After knocking on the door for some minutes without reply, she used her key to open the door and met the man dead on his bed, “ a reliable source said.

When contacted, Spokesman, Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, saying that police from Imota removed the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Elkana further said the police had commenced investigation into the incident