Sack of Oshiomhole by court worthy of celebration, says Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the ruling of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which bars Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from parading himself as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor stated this while addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin City, the State capital.

Obaseki who has been at daggers drawn with Oshiomhole over the soul of the party in Edo State described the ruling as God’s plan and a right decision for the party which calls for a thanksgiving to celebrate the it.

He siad: “When we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has plan for us today.

“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today, what we should do now is to just thank him.

“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.

“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.

“I told him to come out and say something. I told him ‘Comrade, denounce them, you are the national chairman; disassociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party.’ Up till today, he did not.”

Obaseki however said that the decision of the court barring Oshiomhole from parading himself as national chairman of the APC does not make him a happy man.

“The court has taken the right decision today, but it does not make me a happy person because it would not have come to this.

“So, my message today is, when a child puts his hands in feces, you do not cut off that hand, you take that hand and wash it.

“And for those our members who have been misled, we cannot practice our democracy the way it was in 1983,” the Governor said.