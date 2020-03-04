Wike assigns portfolios to nine new commissioners

•sets up committee to host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting in October

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday assigned portfolios to nine new Commissioners.

Rivers State Information and Communication Commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim, made this known in a briefing after the State Executive Council meeting.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios are:

1.Barr Eloka Taise-Amadi (Chieftaincy Affairs)

2.Hon Boma Iyaye (Sports)

3.Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller (Ministry of Power)

4. Tonye Oniyinde (Culture and Tourism)

5 Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja (Water Resources)

6. Dr Igbiks Tamuno (Ministry of Environment)

7. Hon Emeka Onowu (Special Duties, Governor’s Office)

8. Professor Chike Princewill (Ministry of Health)

9. Mr Ohia Prince (Ministry of Youth Development)

The Rivers State Executive Council also approved the constitution of a committee for the hosting of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) World Executive Committee Meeting and the AIPs Africa meeting billed for Port Harcourt in October, 2020.

Members of the Committee are:

1.National President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) , Honour Sirawoo (Chairman)

2. Commissioner for Information , Paulinus Nsirim

3. Christopher Green, Special Adviser, Real Madrid Academy

4. Special Adviser, School Sports

5. I. Bob Manuel ,Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Rivers State

6. Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ohia Prince

7. Commissioner for Special Duties, Governor’s Office , Emeka Onowu

8. Commissioner for Culture, Tonye Oniyinde

9. Ngowari Kalio

10. Geru Omereji

11. Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Protocol, Ambassador Harold Koko

12. O. Adele

13. Dr Jacob Beredugo , Executive Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Research And Documentation (Secretary)

.

The committee will be inaugurated by Governor Wike on Friday, 6th March, 2020 by 11am at the Government House Port Harcourt.

The Council also directed the Commissioner for Health to work out a comprehensive plan for the tackling of coronavirus in the state.