Police bust baby factory in Ogun

Officers of the Ogun Police Command have rescued 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25 years, with six of them heavily pregnant from a suspected baby making factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local government area of the State.

The Divisional Police Officer of Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola led detectives on the operation that led to the alleged baby factory on 28th of February, 2020.

It was gathered that the police got alert about the alleged baby factory when one of the inmates who was able to escape from the home reported at Mowe Police Station that she was lured into the home and was held captive there for some time.

She stated that the owner of the home, one Florence Ogbonna who lured her into the home usually contract the service of some able body men to sleep with them and impregnate them, and immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such baby will be taken away by the said Florence Ogbonna to only God know place.

Three suspects namely; Florence Ogbonna , Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor were arrested in connection to the case.