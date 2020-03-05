Rivers State University gets new Vice Chancellor

Rivers State University gets new Vice Chancellor

Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:37 pm


Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule

Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule has been appointed the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkporlu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt.

Until his appointment, Prof. Okogbule was the Dean of Postgraduate School and former Dean of the prestigious Faculty of Law of the University.

Okogbule is succeeding Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei who was made the Acting Vice Chancellor after the sack of the immediate past VC, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia.

In  a press statement signed by Registrar, Dr. S C Enyinda, RSU said the approval of the appointment was made during the 13th emergency Governing council meeting and approved by the visitor to the university, Governor Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    South-south states reveal plan for regional security outfit
    20 mins ago

    We’re Expanding Our Frontiers of Business – NIPOST CEO, Adewusi
    56 mins ago

    Court fixes date for ruling on forfeiture of Saraki’s Lagos property
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Ex-Presidents pull out of Obasanjo’s birthday events
    2 hours ago

    Police bust baby factory in Ogun
    3 hours ago

    EFCC arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ 2 others on new corruption charges
    5 hours ago

    Oshiomhole still APC Chairman- Court
    5 hours ago

    34 Years Ago: The Vatsa Conspiracy