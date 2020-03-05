Rivers State University gets new Vice Chancellor

Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule has been appointed the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Nkporlu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt.

Until his appointment, Prof. Okogbule was the Dean of Postgraduate School and former Dean of the prestigious Faculty of Law of the University.

Okogbule is succeeding Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei who was made the Acting Vice Chancellor after the sack of the immediate past VC, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia.

In a press statement signed by Registrar, Dr. S C Enyinda, RSU said the approval of the appointment was made during the 13th emergency Governing council meeting and approved by the visitor to the university, Governor Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state.