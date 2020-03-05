Two Policemen shot dead, rifles taken away in Delta

Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:06 am


File: Nigerian Policemen

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delta, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, on Wednesday says the state command is working assiduously to apprehend the suspected killers of two mobile policemen early Wednesday morning.

Inuwa said this while confirming the killing of the two policemen to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the deceased were among the policemen attached to Club 316 located at Old Ekete Junction in Udu Local Government Area.

“The incident is true; we are doing everything possible to apprehend the suspects.

“We are also synergising with the public to fish out the suspects and get them apprehended.

“The deceased identified as Insp. Jafar Adamu and Sgt. Andrew Musa are from Damaturu, Yobe State, and they were on a special duty in Delta,” he said.

NAN gathered that the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The policemen at the club were said to have fired back at the hoodlums who attacked them, before they killed the two and took away the riffles.

