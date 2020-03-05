We’re Expanding Our Frontiers of Business – NIPOST CEO, Adewusi

*As Agency Services Unveils New Power Solutions

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) on Thursday, 5 March, 2020 moved a step further in its diversification strategies with the unveiling of new solar energy equipment product through its Agency Services arm.

At Thursday’s unveiling of Hansa Green Energy Solutions’ products in Abuja by the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, he said the product is a contribution towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Federal Government.

Adewusi, who noted that the Post is a key vehicle towards achieving the United Nations’ 2020 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in all countries, added that NIPOST is open to partnerships that would be mutually beneficial and ensure effective and efficient service delivery and good governance.

In his words, “What we are witnessing here today therefore is the rediscovery of the same Post Office but in a different way. This time around, we are re-engineering and re-inventing NIPOST through collaborations with different stakeholders from the Public and Private Sectors and also leveraging on technology to present an array of innovative products and services aimed at meeting the divergent needs of our people. This is just one of our ways of expanding the frontiers of business opportunities.

“The unveiling of Hansa Green Energy Solutions, product of Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited today is a result of such collaborations through our Agency Service and our contributions toward the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Federal Government. Today, the Post is a key vehicle to achieving the United Nations 2020 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in all countries.

“As part of the world postal network of over 660,000 post offices, NIPOST is placed in a vantage position with about 5,000 postal outlets consisting of full-fledged post offices, postal agencies and post shops with over 12,000 employees across the country to offer its Agency Services.

“We are making available post office counters nationwide to Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions Limited to markets its products to Nigerians.

“This will help in the advocacy for clean energy by delivering energy solutions. From today this service would be available in our post offices nationwide on demand by customers.

“Permit me to state here that NIPOST is opened to partnership that will be mutually beneficial and ensure effective and efficient service delivery and good governance,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Ukpa Hansa Energy Solutions, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, said the company operates in 16 countries where it provides services in renewable energy solutions.

He listed some of the countries where the company operates to include United Arabs Emirates, China, Kuwait, Ghana, Qatar, Bahrain and Republic of Benin and others.

“We believe that our endeavours are a boost to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by the Federal Government.

“We realize how important it is that the municipalities and Governments should strive and attain these noble goals. Unfortunate, even authorities with the best political wills do not have enough resources to implement the socio-physical infrastructure needed to deliver on these goals promptly,” Aimeienwauu said.

While unveiling the products, Chairman of the Board of NIPOST, Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar expressed optimism that NIPOST’s Agency Services would serve as veritable retail outlets for new business initiatives.