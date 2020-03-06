Court stops Ogun PDP Congresses

Adejoke Adeleye

A Federal high court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has restrained the Bayo Dayo led exco of the Ogun Peoples Democratic Party from going ahead with its planned congress scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 7th, 2020.

The Engr Bayo Dayo faction which is aligned with the Kashamu group and the other faction led by Alh Sikirulai Ogundele which is been sponsored by the former House of Representatives member, Ladi Adebutu had been enmeshed in fierce battle for the control of the party structure.

While the Adebutu’s faction had insisted on the National Working Committee’s (NWC) position on the scheduled Congresses, the Bayo Dayo’s led faction said they would go ahead to conduct Congresses at all levels in the state based on the court injunction given to their faction as the rightful exco of the party.

Speaking on the court order the Counsel to the defence counsel Barr. Olumuyiwa Obanewa said a Federal High Court in Abuja last week Tuesday had directed all parties not to hold any congress in Ogun State.

But in a swift reaction, the Bayo Dayo led faction on Friday approached the court to file an application ex parte to allow the court grant his faction the go ahead to conduct congresses across the state.

Challenging the new application, Barr. Obanewa said the new suit is an abuse of court process.

The Judge however adjourned to the 18th of March, 2020 for continuation of hearing.