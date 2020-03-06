COVID-19: 3 suspected cases in Lagos tested negative

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the three travellers from France, England and China suspected of having COVID-19 have tested negative.

Abayomi through his Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Friday evening, tweeted that the three travellers had been discharged after the results of their laboratory tests showed negative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Abayomi had on March 5 disclosed that the three travellers were suspected of COVID-19 symptoms and were isolated at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba.

The commissioner said samples were taken from the patients for analyses at the laboratory.

According to him, with the outcome of the result being negative, Nigeria still has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The virus was brought into the country by an Italian who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan for a business visit.

The index case was confirmed on Feb. 27, and presently being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, where he is responding to treatment.

Across the African continent, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 27 but, significantly, no fatalities have been recorded so far.

Globally, there is now a total of 98,023 reported cases of COVID-19 and 3, 380 deaths.