Gunmen invade Rivers’ community, residents flee

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Many residents of Asarama in Andoni Local Government area of Rivers State have fled the Community following invasion of the area by well armed gunmen.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen who were wearing military camouflage invaded the community at the early hours of Friday , March 6, shooting sporadically unchallenged for several hours and setting a lot of houses on fire.

The reason for the invasion by the gunmen who stormed the area in a speedboat anchored at Asarama waterside before they unleash their mayhem on the community was not known at the time of filing this report.

Most of the residents of the community are now homeless and are appealing to both State and Federal government to come to the aid of Asarama Community.

The Rivers State Police Command has not spoken about the invasion of the Community as at the time of filing in this story.