Gunmen kidnap 80 -year -old mother of Bayelsa LG Chairman

…Police confirmed the kidnap

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night abducted Madam Beauty Nimizuoa, the 80 year old mother of Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Hon. Uroupaye Nimizuoa.

According to eyewitnesses, the Octogenarian was kidnapped at about 11.40pm at her Agudama-Ekpetiama country home in Yenagoa , the Bayelsa State capital, few meter away from the community secondary school.

The five man gang, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the area by road in a Nissan Pathfinder, shot sporadically to scare the natives away, before swooping on their target.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the abduction says the Command has launched manhunt for the kidnappers and to rescue the victim.