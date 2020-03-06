No Coronavirus case in Edo – Official

No Coronavirus case in Edo – Official

Friday, March 6, 2020 8:38 pm


Coronavirus

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State government has allayed the fear of residents over a suspected case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The government in a statement from the office of Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Communication Strategy, said there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in any part of the state.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the only suspected case that was presented to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), tested negative to the virus.

“This is to bring to the knowledge of the good people of Edo State that the suspected case of COVID-19 that was presented to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday Wednesday), had his sample specimen sent to the Virology Research and Testing Centre in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua. The result of the test came out negative.

“This is to allay the fear of an outbreak of Corona Virus Infection in Edo State. Please note that there is no case of Coronavirus in Edo State,” Okundia said.

