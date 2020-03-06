Provost, Monarch Call for Quick Upgrade of College to Polytechnic

By Adejoke Monsurat

The Deputy provost of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH), Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State and the traditional ruler of Ilese, the Elese of Ilese, Oba Obayomi Oluremi have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently signed into law, the bill proposing the upgrade of the school polytechnic.

The appeal was made during the visit of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Student Affairs, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi to the institution on Thursday.

According to the Monarch, last year, the eighth Assembly of the Ogun State House of Assembly, led by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekumbi passed the bill to upgrade the college to a polytechnic into law and sent it to the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his assent.