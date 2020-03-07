Coronavirus: Serie A could shut down

Coronavirus: Serie A could shut down

Saturday, March 7, 2020 11:54 pm


Gabriele Gravina, Italian Football Federation boss

The President of Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, has refused to rule out the suspension of Serie A if a player tests positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian government has ordered all sports competitions to be played behind closed doors until April 3.

This is part of the bid to control the spread of the disease, which has killed around 200 people in the country.

“We have to be realistic. The real risk exists and, in those circumstances, we will take all necessary measures to guarantee the protection of our athletes, and then consider what impact it could have on sports competition,” Gravina said.

When asked if the league could be suspended altogether : “We can’t rule anything out, but neither should we come up with hypotheses that we can’t predict,” he said.

Serie A fixtures will resume in empty stadiums this weekend after several games were suspended over the last two rounds.

Six fixtures postponed last weekend will be played on Sunday and Monday behind closed doors, including a top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin.(Reuters/NAN)

