COVID-19: WHO issues warning as cases surpasses 100, 000 globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on all countries to continue efforts that would be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as confirmed cases surpasses 100, 000 globally.

WHO, in a statement on Saturday, said that every effort in place to contain the virus and slow the spread, will save lives.

“As of today’s reports, the global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100, 000.

“As we mark this sombre moment, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reminds all countries and communities that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities,” it said.

The world health body said that the efforts would give health systems and all of society much needed time to prepare, and researchers more time to identify effective treatments and develop vaccines.

“Allowing uncontrolled spread should not be a choice of any government, as it will harm not only the citizens of that country, but affect other countries as well.

“We must stop, contain, control, delay and reduce the impact of this virus at every opportunity.

“Every person has the capacity to contribute, to protect themselves, to protect others, whether in the home, the community, the healthcare system, the workplace or the transport system.

“Leaders at all levels and in all walks of life must step forward to bring about this commitment across society,” WHO said.

According to it, China and other countries are demonstrating that spread of the virus could be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions.

It said the actions include: working across society to identify people who are sick, bringing them to care, following up on contacts, preparing hospitals and clinics to manage a surge in patients, and training health workers.

WHO restated its commitment to continue to work with all countries, partners and expert networks to coordinate international response, develop guidance and distribute supplies,

Other areas include to share knowledge and provide people with the information they need to protect themselves and others. (NAN)