Dapchi attack: 7 policemen, 11 insurgents killed, says Yobe CP

Yobe Commissioner of Police, Mr Yahaya Abubakar, says 11 members of Boko Haram terrorists were killed when the insurgents launched attack on Dapchi area of the State earlier in the week.

The State Commissioner of Police said this when he visited Dapchi on Friday to identify with his men for their gallantry and symphathised with them over the death of seven of their colleagues in the attack, according to a statement by Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesman of the command.

“In the course of the gun fight, the insurgents suffered casualties losing 11 members, but unfortunately, the police also recorded some casualties,” Mr. Abubakar was quoted as saying in the statement.

The commissioner commended the policemen for their gallantry in defending Dapchi community, assuring that additional logistic support would be provided. It described the attack as “sad and unfortunate,” adding that the insurgents launched attack on the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dapchi. The Police Command, however , advised people of the state to be extra-vigilant and volunteer information on suspicious movements in their communities following renewed attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on some parts of the state, the latest being in Dapchi last Wednesday. It said Information should not only be provided, but in good time to enable security agents take pre-emptive measures. The command assured the people of their safety, urging them to also contribute their quota in curbing the threat by being vigilant. (NAN)