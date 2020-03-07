Disaster! 70 trapped as coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:55 pm


The collapsed hotel. 

Another complication occurred today over the war against coronavirus when a hotel being used as a quarantine centre in the Chinese city of Quanzhou crumbled, trapping about 70 people.

However, according to a BBC report, about 40 of the 70 “have been pulled from the rubble of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel.”

Videos posted online, the report indicates, show emergency workers combing through the building’s wreckage in the southern province of Fujian.

BBC has it further: “It is not clear what caused the collapse or if anyone has died.

It happened at about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT).

Chinese state media says the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility monitoring people who had had close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel reportedly opened in 2018 and had 80 guest rooms.”

Continue reading the story in BBC

