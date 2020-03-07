International Women’s Day: Orelope-Adefulire Calls for End to Gender Inequality in Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has said ending all forms discrimination against girls and women and ensuring gender equality is not only a matter of human right, but a crucial step for national socio-economic growth and development.

The Presidential Aide, who said this in a statement issued the SDGs Office to mark the 8th March, 2020 International Women’s Day therefore said the task of ensuring gender equality in the nation should be embraced, encouraged and promoted by all segments of the Nigerian society.

The 2020 International Women’s Day is being celebrated under theme theme, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

According to her, ensuring equal opportunity for all without regard for gender will help accelerate the development of the country and the achievement of sustainable development, noting that it has been well documented that the 2030 Agenda of leaving no one behind cannot become a reality until the female gender are given full opportunity to realize their potentials.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that gender inequality is still very pronounced in the political and economic sector of the nation, with Nigerian women still subjected to different kind of abuses and violence while the girl-child is disproportionately represented in the number of out of school children in the country.

“There is need to take action to empower women, promote girl child education and life skill development necessary to build and prepare them for leadership, while also aiding reduction in domestic violence and gender inequalities” Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated.

The Presidential Aide however commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, other women champions, groups and stakeholders who have shown commitment to the cause of advancing gender equality and, who are working tirelessly to promote the rights and welfare of women in Nigeria.

First celebrated by the United Nations in 1975, every March 8 is set aside by the United Nations to reflect on the economic, cultural, social and political achievements of Women.