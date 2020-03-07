Natasha escapes armed robbery attack

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), in November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti on Friday escaped robbery attack in Delta State.

Akpoti disclosed this on her Facebook page on Friday, adding that the incidence happened at the Gbomadi express way, Delta State.

The female governorship candidate who thanked God For her safety and that of her security men, called on the Nigeria Police to rescue road users who were lying on the road without help.

Recall that the Female governorship candidate who was the second runner up in the governorship election is currently in court challenging the outcome of the election, seeking the relief of the Tribunal to nullify the election on the ground that the election was marred by violence and electoral practices.

As at the time of filing the report, it could not be ascertained whether the victims of the armed robbery which Akpoti called the attention of the Nigeria Police to help have been helped from the terrible situation the governorship candidate made reference to in her post.