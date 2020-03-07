Natasha escapes armed robbery attack

Natasha escapes armed robbery attack

Saturday, March 7, 2020 1:43 pm


Natasha Akpoti: SDP Candidate

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

 

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), in November 16 Kogi State governorship election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti on Friday escaped robbery attack in Delta State. 

Akpoti disclosed this on her Facebook page on Friday, adding that the incidence happened at the Gbomadi express way, Delta State.

The female governorship candidate who thanked God For her safety and that of her security men, called on the Nigeria Police to rescue road users who were lying on the road without help. 

Female governorship candidate who was the second runner up in the governorship election is currently in court challenging the outcome of the election, seeking the relief of the Tribunal to nullify the election on the ground that the election was marred by violence and electoral practices. 

As at the time of filing the report, it could not be ascertained whether the victims of the armed robbery which Akpoti called the attention of the Nigeria Police to help have been helped from the terrible situation the governorship candidate made reference to in her post.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Police arrest Inspector who killed wife in Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Adeboye’s prayers made retrieval of my mandate possible – Bayelsa Gov
    5 hours ago

    Rivers: Wife of ‘abducted’ Andoni LG Assembly leader alleges foul play
    5 hours ago

    Don’t mind Erdogan the gambler
    6 hours ago

    Placement of beams begins at Rivers’ Rebisi flyover bridge 
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: China’s foreign trade down 11 per cent
    6 hours ago

    Trump appoints fourth chief of staff
    6 hours ago

    U.S. coronavirus death toll rises as 21 test positive on cruise ship 