Okonjo-Iweala appointed Head, Presidential Economic Advisory Council, S/Africa

Saturday, March 7, 2020 4:12 pm



South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, right, welcoming Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

 

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Finance Minister in Nigeria and a World Bank top notcher, has been appointed Head of Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) by the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa  

The Council comprises of local and international economic thought leaders bringing together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other members of the Council at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other members of the Council

