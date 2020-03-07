Okonjo-Iweala appointed Head, Presidential Economic Advisory Council, S/Africa

Saturday, March 7, 2020 4:12 pm
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Finance Minister in Nigeria and a World Bank top notcher, has been appointed Head of Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) by the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
The Council comprises of local and international economic thought leaders bringing together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies.
See more photos:
Leave a Reply