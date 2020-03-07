Pastor Adeboye’s prayers made retrieval of my mandate possible – Bayelsa Gov

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State revealed that it was the prayers of Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, that made his mandate recovery possible. The Governor revealed this at the just concluded Holy Ghost night at the Redemption Camp on Friday 6 March.

Like Nicodemus who sneaked in at night to see Jesus at night to ask pressing questions, Diri gave a testimony that while still fighting his electoral battle in court, he travelled to see Adeboye at night for prayers.

Diri, dressed in white Niger Delta top, said with enthusiasm:

”Praise the Lord! Brethren, I contested in the governorship election in Bayelsa State in November 2019 and thereafter I was alleged to have lost the election.

“I promptly rejected those results and continued with the judicial process in Nigeria.

“During the process, I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O midnight. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 13th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to return the glory to Him(God) and to Him alone.

“I want to thank Daddy G.O. and all of you who stood with me in prayers.

“Today, I am the governor of Bayelsa State.